Authorities demolish boundary wall of TDP leader's house in Andhra

Published: 19th June 2022 03:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2022 03:04 PM   |  A+A-

Roads and Buildings Minister Ch Ayyanna Patrudu

TDP leader Ch Ayyanna Patrudu

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Tension prevailed at Narsipatnam in Visakhapatnam district on Sunday as municipal and revenue authorities demolished the compound wall of the house of former minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) politburo member Ch Ayyanna Patrudu claiming that the wall was constructed on an encroached land.

A large contingent of policemen was deployed and all the roads leading to Ayyanna's house were barricaded while carrying out the demolition.

The officials who descended along with bulldozers began demolishing the compound wall at 4 am. Ayyanna's son, Chintakayala Rajesh, questioned the officials for demolishing without giving any prior notice. He said the power supply was stopped at 4 am and demolition was started only as part of political vengeance. He said they were residing at the site for the last 30 years and inherited the property from their ancestors.

Officials, however, claimed that the Narsipatnam tehsildar served a notice on June 2 that 0.02 cents of irrigation land in survey number 276 was encroached. Ayyanna was not in the house when the demolition took place. Family members said Ayyanna was in Hyderabad for medical tests.

With rumours spreading that Ayyanna may be arrested, a large number of TDP workers headed to the TDP leader's house but the huge posse of police stopped them.

Meanwhile, TDP leaders including Nara Lokesh criticised the Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress (YSRC )government for indulging in political vendetta against their leaders.

