Encourage small-scale industries in Paderu agency, says district collector

District Collector Sumit Kumar has said they will encourage aspiring entrepreneurs to set up small-scale industries in the Paderu agency.

Published: 19th June 2022 10:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2022 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre, EPS.

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: District Collector Sumit Kumar has said they will encourage aspiring entrepreneurs to set up small-scale industries in the Paderu agency. The District Collector participated in the Entrepreneurship Awareness Conference organised by the Alluri Sitaramaraju District Industries Centre, a small-scale industry promotion and development organisation, at the ITDA Conference Hall on Saturday. 

On the occasion, he said that a few people who are running small businesses are getting loans and using them for family needs. Enthusiastic entrepreneurs should not take loans as a burden and consider taking loans from banks to establish and develop industries. He advised the tribal youth to be made aware of the subsidy provided by the government in setting up various self-employment schemes and industries.

T Srinivasa Rao, Project Officer, Small Scale Industries Promotion and Development Corporation, said that there should be aspiring entrepreneurs with the determination to start and run industries successfully. He explained about loans, concessions and interest concessions offered under the YSR Jagan Badugu Vikasam schemes, Mudra Loans, Standup India, Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Scheme, Prime Minister’s Micro Food Processing Industries Regulation Scheme, etc.  

District Industries Centre DM Jayababu said the industry should prepare an advance project report and submit it to the bank officials to explain the business involved in setting up the unit and getting the loan. Banks will provide the term and working capital, he said.

