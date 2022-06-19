Expert committee visits Polavaram site in AP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The expert committee headed by the Member (Water Planning and Projects) visited the Polavaram Irrigation Project site on Saturday. This is the seventh visit of the expert committee to the Polavaram project site. The last meeting of the committee was held virtually in September 2020. As part of its two-day visit, the expert committee inspected the upstream and downstream cofferdam, head regulator and other components of the multipurpose irrigation project.

A team of officials of MEIL, which is executing the project, including its CGM M Muddu Krishna, AGM P Murali and DGM K Rajesh and Irrigation Department officials, led by Engineer-in-Chief Narayana Reddy, accompanied the expert team. It will review the progress of the irrigation project with officials on Sunday.