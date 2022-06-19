 MoU with Byju's: Botcha challenges to prove it wrong after TDP's comment

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana came down heavily on TDP chief and Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu for his remarks on the state government’s Memorandum of Understanding with education technology major Byju’s to impart quality education to government school students and challenged him to prove if it was wrong.

Speaking to the media at the YSRC central office on Saturday, the Education Minister asked Naidu to know the facts before making allegations against the government as 150 million students have enrolled with Byju’s. About 35 lakh students studying from class IV to VIII will be benefitted from the MoU. The State government will spend Rs 20,000 per student for Byju’s app. The government had signed the MoU with Byju’s to increase the standards of education in government schools, improve English language proficiency among students and enable them to cope with CBSE syllabus, he explained.

Botcha said it could be easily understood from the abusive language used by Naidu during his Vizianagaram tour that he had lost confidence and was in frustration. He flayed Naidu, who sent his son Lokesh abroad for higher studies, for opposing provision of English education to poor. Botcha lashed out at Naidu for claiming that he had built the medical college in Vizianagaram. Naidu could not even complete remaining 15% works of Thotapalli reservoir during his five-year regime, he alleged.