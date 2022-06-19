Rashtra Urdu Teachers Association to hold state-level meet on June 23

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A State Urdu schools’ protection conference will be organised in Vijayawada on June 23 on Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Corporation Urdu School grounds by the Rashtra Urdu Teachers Association (RUTA).

Association president Sd Hidayatullah on Saturday stated that Imambasha would act as the State Chairman for the conference, RUTA Krishna district General Secretary Sd Mustak Hussain would act as Convenor, and State coordinator Mohemmed Ayub would be the observer. RUTA State general Secretary, Sd ikbal stated that the leaders and people’s representatives must take the issues of Urdu schools in the State to the notice of the government.