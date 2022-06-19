YSRC MLC’s aide cheated youths, says TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh on Saturday demanded a probe into the alleged cheating of tribal youths by YSRC MLC Anantha Babu’s follower Victor Babu in the Agency area. Lokesh alleged that Victor Babu had collected lakhs of rupees from the youth in the Agency by offering to provide them government jobs. The fraud of Victor Babu has surfaced as the cheated candidates, have now started staging protests demanding against him, the TDP MLC said.

In a statement, Lokesh said Victor Babu belonging to Chetlavada village in Maredumilli mandal of Alluri Sita Ramaraju district, has been a close follower of Anantha Babu. He had been exploiting the tribals by taking advantage of his proximity with the ruling YSRC leaders. Victor Babu had promised to provide attender posts in high schools to seven tribals soon after the YSRC came to power. He collected over `10 lakh from them. But, he had failed to fulfil his promise. Lokesh demanded that a case should be registered against Victor Babu.