Air Force officer allays apprehensions on Agnipath

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Wing Commander Sajja Sri Chaitanya, Chief Recruiting Officer, Airmen Selection Centre, Secunderabad, on Sunday visited the Combined Annual Training Camp-III at NCC Nagar in Tirupati to create awareness on the Agnipath recruitment scheme among the army aspirants. To allay apprehensions regarding the Central scheme, the Chief Recruiting Officer conducted a question and answer session to clear all the doubts of NCC cadets.

He said the government is introducing the scheme with a good intention and explained to the youth how it will be beneficial for them. Camp Commandant Group Captain Rajeev Mohan Jha urged the cadets to keep distance from rumours about the scheme and to not fall prey to provocative statements. He urged the youth in Tirupati city to maintain law and order and not to resort to any destructive activities.

Nearly 500 cadets are participating at the ongoing Combined Annual Training Camp, which will end on June 22. On June 21, as part of the International Yoga Day celebrations, a total of 2,500 cadets will perform mass yoga.Wing Commander Sajja Sri Chaitanya’s visit came amidst nationwide protests against the Agnipath scheme.