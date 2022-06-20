German bank aid likely to develop energy infra 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: KfW Bank of Germany has shown keen interest in exploring the possibility of funding support to electricity distribution infrastructure for the state government’s housing programme ‘Navaratnalu - Pedalandariki Illu.’

KfW has communicated to Special Chief Secretary (Housing) Ajay Jain and the Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM) that the head of the energy team of KfW Bank Dr Martin Lux, along with Senior Executive of KfW Hemant Bhatnagar and their team is likely to visit Andhra Pradesh and have a meeting with the Special Chief Secretary (Housing) and his team in the second week of July.

KfW felt that ‘Navaratnalu - Pedalandariki Illu that benefit 30 lakh people, under which the government has sanctioned 15.60 lakh houses in the first phase, is worthwhile for initiating and supporting the energy efficiency activities, which also helps address climate change, which is a global phenomenon.

KfW Bank has come forward to study and explore the possibility to work with the AP government to support energy efficiency in the housing programme. The energy efficiency measures will be implemented in 15.60 lakh houses in the first phase.

According to Martin Lux, Kfw Bank is going to explore the possibility of offering financial, technical co-operation, sharing the best practices and providing expert human resources in training the housing staff to go for energy efficiency measures of international standards.

The German bank has also proposed to finance up to EUR 150 million for construction of energy efficient houses and EUR 2 million for technical assistance after successful appraisal of the project and also additional financing support for electricity distribution infrastructure of the housing scheme.