Heavy rains may pound Andhra for four days: IMD

Agency says conditions favourable for further advancement of monsoon in AP

Commuters wade through waterlogged roads after downpour in Vijayawada on Sunday. (Photo | Prasant Madugula)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Heavy rains lashed parts of the state, bringing much-needed respite to people from hot and humid conditions. Vijayawada, parts of Anantapur, Chittoor and a few other places received heavy rains. Indian Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rains in the north and south coastal Andhra, and Rayalaseema regions over the next four days. The IMD said conditions are favourable for further advancement of monsoon into more parts of Andhra Pradesh.

In Anantapur, a family from Bellary had a narrow escape after their washed away in an overflowing stream in Vidapanakallu mandal. The incident took place when the family was returning to Bellary after visiting Kasapuram Anjaneya Swamy temple on Saturday. Instead of going on National Highway 67, the family drove through R Kottala where their vehicle got stuck in an overflowing stream. Locals pulled out the family members from the car, but could not bring the car to safety. 

Meanwhile, Satya Sai district was receiving widespread rains since Saturday night. Out of the 32 mandals there, 24 received rain. Similarly, 30 of the 31 mandals in Anantapur experienced rains. Anantapur received an average of 18.2 cm of rainfall in a 24-hour period.

In coastal Andhra, rains were recorded in Mukteswaram of Konaseema area and Kakinada rural and urban. Drizzling started around 9 am and continued for a few minutes, but the temperature rose in the afternoon.
Pathikonda in Chittoor district reported the highest of 4.1 cm rainfall followed by 3.5 cm rainfall in Borangula of Alluri Sitarama Raju district.

Overflowing drains cause traffic snarls
Drains in several commercial areas overflowed after the showers. People had a tough time navigating through some of the arterial roads

