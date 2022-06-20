Andhra Pradesh: Intermediate admission process for junior colleges begins 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The AP Government has decided to start the Intermediate first-year admission process for the academic year 2022-23 from Monday. The government has released the schedule for first-year admissions in junior colleges in the state of all management. The Board of Intermediate stated in its orders that the sale of applications for admissions will start from June 20.

The last date for receipt of applications is July 20. They also stated that the commencement of admissions will start from June 27 and the first phase of the admission process will be completed on July 20. The board stated that first-year classes will commence on July 1.