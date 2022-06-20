STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Intermediate admission process for junior colleges begins 

The AP Government has decided to start the Intermediate first year admission process for the academic year 2022-23 from Monday.

Published: 20th June 2022 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2022 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

Education, admission

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The AP Government has decided to start the Intermediate first-year admission process for the academic year 2022-23 from Monday. The government has released the schedule for first-year admissions in junior colleges in the state of all management. The Board of Intermediate stated in its orders that the sale of applications for admissions will start from June 20.

The last date for receipt of applications is July 20. They also stated that the commencement of admissions will start from June 27 and the first phase of the admission process will be completed on July 20. The board stated that first-year classes will commence on July 1.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Admission College Junior college
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Acting local and thinking global, India makes a push for accessible tourism
Infra and equipment: Line of Actual Control gets vigorous focus
Captain Rupam Das rescues people stranded in flooded areas in Assam | Express
Own family stuck, Army officer praised for continuing rescue work in Assam flood situation
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

Gehlot gains ‘high stature’ in Congress with Rajya Sabha victory, protests
 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp