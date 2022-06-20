Jagan to lay stone for Apache unit on June 23

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will lay the foundation stone for the Apache manufacturing unit at Inagaluru village in Srikalahasti mandal on June 23, said Minister for Industries Gudivada Amarnath.Hilltop SEZ Development India Pvt Limited (Apache) is going to establish its second manufacturing unit with an investment of Rs 700 crore to provide employment opportunities to nearly 10,000 people in Tirupati district. The unit will come up in 298 acres at Inagaluru.

The first manufacturing unit of Intelligent SEZ Development was established at Tada in 2006 during the regime of former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy. The first unit has been producing around 1.80 lakh pairs of footwear per year, besides providing employment to nearly 12,000 people. Amarnath visited Srikalahasti on Sunday and inspected arrangements for the Chief Minister’s visit to Inagaluru.

Speaking to mediapersons, the Industries Minister informed that Jagan has been striving hard to develop Tirupati as an ideal destination for information technology in the country. Emphasis will also be laid on developing the temple town in all aspects. Infosys unit will be set up in Visakhapatnam soon, the minister said.

Further, the Chief Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the TCL company close to Renigunta airport. The government will develop Electronic Manufacturing Cluster in Tirupati for establishing industries. During his visit to Tirupati, the Chief Minister will also participate in Maha Samprokshanam of the newly built Vakula Matha temple on Perurubanda hillock, he added.

Tirupati MP M Gurumoorthy, Srikalahasti MLA B Madhusudhan Reddy, Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation MD JVN Subramanyam, Collector K Venkataramana Reddy, SP P Parameswar Reddy and others were present.