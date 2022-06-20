STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Man absconds after killing 67-year-old mom: Police

The unconscious woman was found by passersby after which she was rushed to the Chilakaluripet government hospital, where she died during treatment. 

Published: 20th June 2022 10:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2022 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

knife, murder, death, stab

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A man allegedly killed his 67-year-old mother in Chilakaluripet mandal, Palnadu district on Sunday. The police said the woman, Adiseshamma, had moved in with her son Darla Veeraiah, who is settled in Sattenapalli for fourteen years. 

Veeraiah was reportedly angry as he had to look after his ailing mother even as he blamed her for causing inconvenience to his family, the police added. On Sunday early morning, he took her to a nearby bridge in Pothavaram village where he slit her throat and left her bleeding. 

The unconscious woman was found by passersby after which she was rushed to the Chilakaluripet government hospital, where she died during treatment. The police launched a manhunt for Veeraiah as he was absconding.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Murder Killing Mother
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Acting local and thinking global, India makes a push for accessible tourism
Infra and equipment: Line of Actual Control gets vigorous focus
Captain Rupam Das rescues people stranded in flooded areas in Assam | Express
Own family stuck, Army officer praised for continuing rescue work in Assam flood situation
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

Gehlot gains ‘high stature’ in Congress with Rajya Sabha victory, protests
 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp