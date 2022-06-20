Man absconds after killing 67-year-old mom: Police

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A man allegedly killed his 67-year-old mother in Chilakaluripet mandal, Palnadu district on Sunday. The police said the woman, Adiseshamma, had moved in with her son Darla Veeraiah, who is settled in Sattenapalli for fourteen years.

Veeraiah was reportedly angry as he had to look after his ailing mother even as he blamed her for causing inconvenience to his family, the police added. On Sunday early morning, he took her to a nearby bridge in Pothavaram village where he slit her throat and left her bleeding.

The unconscious woman was found by passersby after which she was rushed to the Chilakaluripet government hospital, where she died during treatment. The police launched a manhunt for Veeraiah as he was absconding.