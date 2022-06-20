Narrow escape for 36 people in separate mishaps in Andhra; 22 passengers injured

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: At least 22 passengers suffered injuries while 36 people miraculously escaped in two separate mishaps involving private travel buses in Andhra Pradesh on Monday morning.

In Srikakulam, 22 people suffered injuries when the private travel bus in which they were travelling hit a culvert and plunged into a roadside canal near Peddatamarapalle under Nandigam Mandal in the wee hours on Monday.

The incident took place when the private bus with over 42 passengers, including daily wage workers and their family members, was heading towards Kerala from West Bengal. A preliminary investigation into the incident revealed that over-speeding and drowsiness of the driver were the reasons for the accident.

"The driver lost control over the steering due to over-speeding and hit the culvert, resulting in the bus plunging into the roadside canal," police said.

The injured were shifted to a government hospital at Tekkali. The condition of four injured persons is said to be serious and were shifted to Srikakulam RIMS Hospital for better treatment.

"A case has been registered and the investigation is on," said Nandigam Sub-inspector Yasin.

In the second incident, as many as 36 passengers travelling in a private travel bus had a narrow escape when the bus lost control, hit the road railing and fell inside a ditch near Gundugolanu village of Bheemadole mandal on Monday morning.

According to the Bhimadole sub-inspector Chava Suresh, the incident happened around 5:30 am when the bus belonging to 'SVKD travels' which was on its way from Rajam to Guntur veered to the extreme left of the highway at Gundugolanu village and fell inside a ditch. The front glass of the bus was broken and the driver fled the scene fearing that passengers might attack him. Luckily, no casualties were reported in the mishap.

Bhimadole police rushed to the spot and arranged another bus and autos for their travel to the destination. "The driver allegedly fell asleep, which resulted in the mishap. A case has been registered against the travels management," said Bhimadole sub-inspector Suresh.