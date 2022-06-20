STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Police continue vigil at Visakhapatnam railway station

Buses and other vehicles were also checked at various places as part of steps to thwart any untoward incident.

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Though normalcy is returning after violent protests against the Agnipath Scheme, police and RPF continued their vigil at Vizag railway station and other stations in the district on Sunday. Only passengers were allowed to enter the railway station premises. They checked passengers on platforms and also on board trains. 

The police and RPF made announcements on all platforms of the railway station urging passengers to call No 139 or 100 if anyone was found causing damage to public property. The police took into custody those who shared WhatsApp messages and seized their mobile phones for further investigation. 

Buses and other vehicles were also checked at various places as part of steps to thwart any untoward incident. In Anakapalle, the police maintained a tight vigil to prevent any disturbances. Meanwhile, train No. 18045 Shalimar - Hyderabad East Coast Express was restored.

In all, 31 persons were taken into custody in 42 cases in various police stations in the city. The police appealed to people not to damage public or railway property. They asked the people to call 139 or 100 if anyone is causing damage to public property.

