Prakasam police rescue suicidal engineering graduate upset over failed love

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Quick action by Prakasam Police saved the life of a young suicidal man on Sunday. According to officials, around 3:00 pm district superintendent of police Malika Garg received a video clip on WhatsApp in which the man could be seen consuming hair oil.

The SP sent the video clip to Ongole 1-town CI Venkateswara Rao and ordered him to immediately look into the issue. On examination, it was found that the video was shot at a lodge and the man was identified as Gangu Maheswara Reddy (23) from Kadapa district. The CI and his staff rushed to the lodge and shifted the youth to a hospital, where the doctors looked after him.

The police said Maheswara Reddy is from Bondipalli of Vemula mandal and had completed engineering at Chalapathi Engineering College. He fell in love with a girl in college, but was upset and wanted to end his life as his relationship with her could not blossom.