Prakasam police rescue suicidal engineering graduate upset over failed love

The police said Maheswara Reddy is from Bondipalli of Vemula mandal and had completed engineering from Chalapathi Engineering College.

Police

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Quick action by Prakasam Police saved the life of a young suicidal man on Sunday. According to officials, around 3:00 pm district superintendent of police Malika Garg received a video clip on WhatsApp in which the man could be seen consuming hair oil. 

The SP sent the video clip to Ongole 1-town CI Venkateswara Rao and ordered him to immediately look into the issue. On examination, it was found that the video was shot at a lodge and the man was identified as Gangu Maheswara Reddy (23) from Kadapa district. The CI and his staff rushed to the lodge and shifted the youth to a hospital, where the doctors looked after him.  

The police said Maheswara Reddy is from Bondipalli of Vemula mandal and had completed engineering at Chalapathi Engineering College. He fell in love with a girl in college, but was upset and wanted to end his life as his relationship with her could not blossom. 

