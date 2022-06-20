Revenue officials demolish compound wall of TDP leader Ayyanna Patrudu's home

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Tension prevailed at Narsipatnam in Anakapalle district as the municipal and revenue officials partially demolished the compound wall at the residence of former minister and TDP politburo member Ayyanna Patrudu, claiming that it was constructed on encroached land. Following heated arguments between the authorities and the followers of the TDP leader, the demolition drive was halted for the day. Another survey is set to be taken up on Monday.

Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) Govinda Rao, municipal commissioner Kanaka Rao and ASP Manikanta Chandol along with other officials arrived at the TDP leader’s house with an excavator and started demolishing the compound wall at 4 am on Sunday. Ayyanna Patrudu is in Hyderabad for medical tests. Terming the act vendetta politics, the leader’s son, Chintakayala Rajesh, alleged that the power supply was disconnected at 4 am and that they were not given any prior notice regarding the demolishment.

However, officials maintained that the Narsipatnam Tahsildar had served a notice to the family on June 2, stating that 0.02 acres of irrigation land in survey number 276 was encroached. “Only the structures built in the encroached land were being razed,” they said. On the other hand, Rajesh said they have been residing there for the last 30 years and constructed the building after obtaining all approvals.

Ayyanna Patrudu’s wife Padmavati alleged that the YSRC government was trying to stifle her husband’s voice as it could not take criticism. Asserting that there were no violations in the construction, she said the family will approach the court for justice. Meanwhile, a large number of TDP workers gathered in front of Ayyanna’s house following rumours that his son may be arrested.

The police prevented them from proceeding further and stated that they did not arrest anyone and only provided security cover to the demolition squad following a request made by the revenue officials.

After TDP leaders began deflating the tyres of excavators, the demolition drive was temporarily halted as the drivers fled the place. The officials made alternative arrangements to bring the excavators from Anakapalle, but they were reportedly detained by people at Makavarapalem.

In a letter to the RDO, Ayyanna’s son sought a joint survey of the land in dispute by the revenue, municipal and private surveyors. He said they could demolish the structure, if they find violations and added that they would have to reconstruct the partially demolished wall, in case no irregularities were found. Following this, the officials proposed to undertake the survey in the evening but deferred it till Monday morning due to the volatile situation in the town.

TDP leaders, including Nara Lokesh, criticised the YSRC government for indulging in political vendetta against Ayyanna. They said the YSRC was targeting the former minister, particularly after the huge success of the recently held TDP mini Mahandu at Chodavaram. Ayyana had made certain objectionable remarks against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Describing the demolition as an attack on BC leaders, the TDP leaders said they will rally behind Ayyanna and resist all attempts to intimidate him. Telugu Yuvatha leaders, too, protested against the demolition.

TDP leaders Vangalapudi Anitha and Peela Govinda Srinivasa visited Ayyanna’s house to extend solidarity with the family. Meanwhile, Deputy CM Budi Mutyala Naidu said razing properties on encroached land was a regular exercise and advised Ayyanna’s family to present documents to show the structure was not built on encroached land, instead of attacking government action. He criticised the TDP for using the BC card and trying to politicise the issue.

TDP president Atchannaidu gave a call for ‘Chalo Narsipatnam’ on Monday to protest against the demolition drive. Claiming that the government was targeting leaders who were pointing out its lapses, he said properties of party leaders Palla Srinivasa and Sabbam Hari were also demolished. He vowed that the yellow party would expose the YSRC government’s false love towards BCs.