4 school-goers drown in Prakasam irrigation pond

Four teenage boys drowned in an irrigation pond at Kavalakunata village, Pullalacheruvu mandal of Prakasam district on Monday.

Published: 21st June 2022 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2022 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

drowning

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

ONGOLE:  Four teenage boys drowned in an irrigation pond at Kavalakunata village, Pullalacheruvu mandal of Prakasam district on Monday. The deceased were identified as N Sai Reddy (12), T Vishnukumar Reddy (13), Ch Brahma Reddy(14), and G Manikantha (14).  

All of them were students of Pidikitivari Palli ZP High School. Minister and Yerragondapalem MLA Dr Audimulapu Suresh expressed shock over the incident and conveyed his deepest condolences to the bereaved families. He directed the officials to extend all possible support to the families.  

According to Yerragondapalem CI Maruthi Krishna, six friends from Kavalakuntla, Kottur and Pidikitivari Palli villages went to the village pond around 4.30 pm on Monday for  a swimm. Due to rains in the last two-three days, the pond was filled to its brim. There were deep pits in the pond, which were reportedly formed due to sand mining by locals. Four of the boys were stuck in the deep mud traps, and drowned. Meanwhile, locals people managed to rescue the other two kids. 

Pullalacheruvu Sub-Inspector and with his staff started a rescue operation with the support of locals. After nearly a half-an-hour search, they recovered the bodies of four children and sent them to the Government hospital for postmortem. 

Drown
