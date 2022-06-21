STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Acharya Nagarjuna University to get its Urdu department, start MA course next year

Leaders from the Minority community had submitted several petitions to Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha on the issue.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR:  Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU), Namburu will be offering an Urdu postgraduate course from the next academic year. It will be the only government university to have an Urdu department in the State, post bifurcation.   

As of now, all institutions in the Telugu states that offer Urdu and Arabic courses are located in Telangana. As such, many students from AP who want to pursue higher education in these languages had to go to Telangana. 

Leaders from the Minority community had submitted several petitions to Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha on the issue. Responding to their pleas, the Jagan-led government has now decided to set up an Urdu department and introduce an MA course in Urdu at Acharya Nagarjuna University. 

The university registrar said the varsity council has approved the proposal for the Urdu department and start offering the course from the next academic year. “The syllabus and structure are still being drafted, and details will be announced soon,” she added. 

Leaders from the community were contentment with the development, which, they opined, will be primarily of much help to those who have studied in madrasas. “Also, Urdu and Arabic courses have great demand in foreign countries. So this course may also lead to employment opportunities for the students,” they added. 

