All set for fair conduct of Atmakur bypoll

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Elaborate arrangements have been made for the fair conduct of Atmakur bypoll on June 23, Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena said. The CEO inspected various polling stations in Atmakur Assembly segment on Monday. He held a review meeting with officials and enquired about arrangements made for the conduct of bypoll in a free and fair manner.

He also inspected the checkpost at Duvvur in Sangam mandal and verified records. He asked about distribution of voter slips. Further, Mukesh Kumar visited the polling material distribution centre, reception centre, strong room and counting centre set up at Andhra Engineering College in Nellorepalem.

Speaking to the media, Mukesh Kumar said flying squads, MCC teams and static surveillance teams have been constituted for the smooth conduct of the bypoll as per the guidelines of Election Commission of India. He expressed satisfaction over arrangements made at all polling stations in the constituency for the convenience of electorate. The by-election campaign will come to end by 6 pm on June 21.

Outsiders will not be allowed into Atmakur for the next 48 hours. Security has been beefed up at all 123 vulnerable polling stations in the segment under the supervision of district Superintendent of Police Ch Vijaya Rao. “We will provide the voter lists containing details of absent, migrated and deceased electors to all polling agents. The lists will be displayed at all the polling centres to avoid bogus voting and other electoral malpractices,” the CEO said.

Further, he released a poster of Systematic Voter’s Education and Electoral Participation at the Collectorate in Nellore. He directed officials to strictly follow the ECI guidelines while discharging their election duties. Covid protocol should be strictly followed at all the polling stations, he said.

District Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu, Joint Collector and Returning Officer MN Harendhira Prasad, Superintendent of Police Ch Vijaya Rao, SVEEP Nodal Officer YVK Shanmukh Kumar and other officials were present.

Deploy CRPF in Atmakur: BJP

BJP State president Somu Veerraju on Monday urged the CEO to deploy CRPF in Atmakur to ensure free and fair conduct of the by-election. In a representation made to the CEO, Veerraju said rigging took place at polling booths in Atmakur and Marridpadu mandals in the previous elections.

He also demanded the arrest of those who indulged in a wordy duel with the wife of BJP nominee while she was campaigning for her husband G Bharat Kumar Yadav. Underlining the need to change the mandal level election officer at Marripadu, he sought adequate protection to BJP nominee Bharat Kumar and the party chief election agent.

He alleged that the ruling YSRC was planning to distribute money to voters apart from providing fake IDs to their men to rig the by-election. He accused the ruling party leaders of intimidating voters in Marripadu. Foolproof security should be provided at the polling booths in AS Peta and Atmakur mandals, he said.