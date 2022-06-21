Andhra HC stays demolition drive at Ayyanna’s house

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court late Sunday night issued an interim order staying the demolition of a compound wall of the house of former minister Ch Ayyanna Patrudu at Narsipatnam by revenue officials. The High Court questioned the State government why it failed to implement the Supreme Court guidelines stipulating that demolitions cannot be taken up after sunset.

The bench of Justice D Ramesh heard the petition filed by Ayyanna Patrudu’s sons Vijay and Rajesh seeking a stay on demolition of the compound wall of their house. Issuing the interim order, it directed the government pleader to convey the court order not to demolish the compound wall immediately to revenue officials at Narsipatnam. Directing the government to furnish details of the demolition, the court posted the matter to Tuesday.

Appearing on behalf of the petitioners, senior counsel VV Satish said the demolition was nothing but political vendetta and the construction got all the necessary permissions. He informed the court that the tahsildar and water resources officials had inspected the place before the construction of the compound wall and fixed the boundaries.

TDP ‘Chalo Narsipatnam’ leads to mild tension

Visakhapatnam: Mild tension prevailed at Narsipatnam on Monday as TDP workers staged a relay fast as part of the ‘Chalo Narsipatnam’ call given by the party protesting against the demolition of the compound wall of house of Ayyanna Patrudu. Ch Vijay, son of Ayyanna, sat on relay hunger strike. In view of the ‘Chalo Narsipatnam’ call, police made preventive arrest of TDP leaders at various places in the district. Demanding Chief Minister Jagan to tender an explanation on demolition of the compound wall of Ayyanna’s house, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu said the High Court observations had vindicated the TDP charge that it was part of a political vendetta by the YSRC government.