APIIC launches green drive in industrial parks, Auto Nagars

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) has launched an Industrial Environment Improvement Drive (IEID) in all the industrial parks and Auto Nagars across the State. The drive aimed at improving sanitation and greenery will continue for a fortnight.

APIIC Chairman Mettu Govinda Reddy, along with former minister M Sankar Narayana, launched the drive by planting saplings in Kia Motors plant in Hindupur of Sri Satya Sai district on Monday.

Stating that the responsibility to protect the environment in industrial parks lies with everyone, the APIIC Chairman called upon industrialists to actively take part in the drive, which has been taken up following directions from Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Guntur East MLA Md Mustafa, along with APIIC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director JVN Subramanyam, participated in the drive at Auto Nagar. The APIIC MD said the drive will continue till July 5. As part of the drive, clearance of bushes, arranging signboards, setting up streetlights, maintenance of drains, road repairs and planting of saplings will be taken up in industrial parks.

He wanted the industrialists to associate with the civic staff to take up the sanitation drive in a big way. He also felt that it is the best time for resolving the issues in the industrial parks by forming teams involving industrialists and respective civic chiefs.

Stating that incentives were given to MSMEs in the last two years despite the Covid-19 pandemic, he promised to resolve the grievances of entrepreneurs. APIIC Executive Director Rajendra Prasad, Chief General Manager (Admin) Jyothi Basu and others were present.