CM Jagan to attend Perurbanda fete on June 23

The TTD EO and Energy Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy called on Jagan at the latter’s camp office in Tadepalli and handed over the invitation. 

Published: 21st June 2022 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2022 05:38 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI:  TTD executive officer AV Dharma Reddy Monday extended an invitation to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to participate in the Maha Samprokshanam festivities of Sri Vakulamata temple near Patakala (Perurbanda), which is scheduled to take place on June 23. The TTD EO and Energy Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy called on Jagan at the latter’s camp office in Tadepalli and handed over the invitation. 

District collector K Venkataramana Reddy said the Chief Minister will arrive at Renigunta airport at 10:45 am and will be flown to the Vakulamata temple. Later, he will lay the foundation stone for the construction of Hill Top SEZ Development of India (Apache) at Inagaluru in Srikalahasti and TCL manufacturing units at Electronic Manufacturing Cluster(EMC)-1. 

