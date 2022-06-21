Speed up works at TIDCO houses, CM Jagan tells officials

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday chaired a review meeting and directed officials to expedite the ongoing construction works at TIDCO houses and hand them over to the beneficiaries within stipulated time by completing registrations.

During the meeting, Jagan discussed issues with officials of the Municipal Administration and Urban Development department regarding sewage water treatment, beautification of roads and Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) works.

Asserting that the basic infrastructure works at TIDCO houses were progressing rapidly, the officials informed the CM that over Rs 4,500 crore was spent in the last three years to improve amenities in the TIDCO houses. They said another Rs 6,000 crore would be spent.

Referring to the progress of construction of roads in the State, the officials explained that the government was spending Rs 1,826.22 crore for developing 4,396.65 km of 16,762 roads. They informed the CM that 55.15% of the work has already been completed. Besides, repair works are being carried out on the pothole-ridden roads and will be completed by July 15, the officials said, adding that so far, 51.92% of the work has been completed.

Directing the authorities to pay special attention to the treatment of sewage water and prepare a report for the same, Jagan pointed out that Krishna and Godavari rivers and irrigation canals are polluted by sewage.

Jagan urged the officials to prioritise sanitation management in major towns and municipalities. Recognising the efforts of the sanitation staff, the CM noted that their the salary has been increased to Rs 18,000 from Rs 12,000. He recalled that their salary was only Rs 10,000 from 2015 to 2018. On beautification of irrigation canals in Vijayawada, the CM directed the officials to ensure irrigation canals are not polluted and create awareness on cleanliness.

He further directed the officials to beautify roads connecting airports and cities, stating that the roads from Gannavaram to Vijayawada and Bhogapuram to Visakhapatnam should be beautified on priority basis. Jagan also directed officials to evolve steps for the development and beautification of select roads in major cities and towns. Jagananna Smart Townships should be initiated in every constituency, he said.

During the review on Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) works, officials informed the CM that the works at Karakatta Road are underway while the construction of quarters is almost complete. Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Audimulapu Suresh, Chief Secretary Dr Sameer Sharma, Andhra Pradesh CRDA Commissioner Vivek Yadav and other officials were present in the meeting.

