STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Vizag firm to make Rs 45-crore film Noah’s Ark

As many as 200 animators and VFX experts will work for the film. The pre-production works have already started in Brazil and the animation works in Vizag.

Published: 21st June 2022 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2022 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

Symbiosis Technologies CEO O Naresh Kumar exchange agreement documents with representatives of US and Brazil companies | express

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM:  Vizag-based software company Symbiosis Technologies is producing a high-end global animation film, in association with two companies in the US and Brazil. Speaking to TNIE, Symbiosis CEO O Naresh Kumar said the 90-minute animation movie titled Noah’s Ark will be made in Visakhapatnam.  

This is for the first time that an animation film with a budget of over Rs 45 crore is being produced in Andhra Pradesh. A 200 KW solar power plant has already been set up at a cost of Rs 1 crore as the film is produced using green energy. 

As many as 200 animators and VFX experts will work for the film. The pre-production works have already started in Brazil and the animation works in Vizag. The film is expected to be released in 2023 and it is slated for a global release. Already 20 distributors in 20 different countries have evinced interest in buying the movie.

Naresh Kumar said this is going to be one of the high-quality animation films produced in India. The film story draws inspiration from ancient history when the world was flooded by non-stop rains and the God allowed all creatures to be loaded into the Noah’s Ark to survive the floods. The film showcases the positive side of survival and adventure during those tough times with a humorous survival in the ark. 

He said high-end computers each costing about Rs 12 lakh have been procured from Dell, and a lot of VFX and SFX, water simulation, recreating an entire ocean and storm is being done here. This is a very prestigious project for the city and the State as two major firms in the US  and Brazil have come forward to produce the animation content from AP, he said.

“We have also set up a new VFX live lab, a dubbing studio, a film lab, with editing and DI facility to promote short films and ad shoots in Visakhapatnam on par or better than any studio in the country. Any aspiring producer, artiste, music enthusiast can avail of these facilities in IT Park Rushikonda,” Naresh Kumar said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Symbiosis Technologies Noah’s Ark
India Matters
Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs. (Photo | ANI video screengrab)
We are upset with NCP, Congress style of functioning, have no complaints against Sena chief: Rebel MLAs
Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | PTI)
BJP eyes to trounce SP in UP strongholds
BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath: Youth anger may cost BJP dear in Himachal
Image used for representstionsl purpose only. (File Photo)
Allahabad High Court transfers 619 judicial officers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp