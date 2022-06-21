Vizag firm to make Rs 45-crore film Noah’s Ark

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Vizag-based software company Symbiosis Technologies is producing a high-end global animation film, in association with two companies in the US and Brazil. Speaking to TNIE, Symbiosis CEO O Naresh Kumar said the 90-minute animation movie titled Noah’s Ark will be made in Visakhapatnam.

This is for the first time that an animation film with a budget of over Rs 45 crore is being produced in Andhra Pradesh. A 200 KW solar power plant has already been set up at a cost of Rs 1 crore as the film is produced using green energy.

As many as 200 animators and VFX experts will work for the film. The pre-production works have already started in Brazil and the animation works in Vizag. The film is expected to be released in 2023 and it is slated for a global release. Already 20 distributors in 20 different countries have evinced interest in buying the movie.

Naresh Kumar said this is going to be one of the high-quality animation films produced in India. The film story draws inspiration from ancient history when the world was flooded by non-stop rains and the God allowed all creatures to be loaded into the Noah’s Ark to survive the floods. The film showcases the positive side of survival and adventure during those tough times with a humorous survival in the ark.

He said high-end computers each costing about Rs 12 lakh have been procured from Dell, and a lot of VFX and SFX, water simulation, recreating an entire ocean and storm is being done here. This is a very prestigious project for the city and the State as two major firms in the US and Brazil have come forward to produce the animation content from AP, he said.

“We have also set up a new VFX live lab, a dubbing studio, a film lab, with editing and DI facility to promote short films and ad shoots in Visakhapatnam on par or better than any studio in the country. Any aspiring producer, artiste, music enthusiast can avail of these facilities in IT Park Rushikonda,” Naresh Kumar said.