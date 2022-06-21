STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Yeleswaram Reserve Forest: Efforts to trap tiger continue

Pug marks of big cat found near Lododdipalem-Gowravaka villages.

Published: 21st June 2022 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2022 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

Forest officials search for the tiger near forests at Lododdipalem; pug marks of the tiger found near Lododdipalem-Gowravaka | Express

By Express News Service

KAKINADA:  The male adult tiger reportedly entered the Lododdipalem-Gowravaka reserve forest,  which is 6 km away from Serabhavaram. The pug marks of the tiger was found near Lododdipalem-Gowravaka villages. It is near the Patti Chinthala  (Dharakaluva) project.  

Yeleswaram Reserve Forest Officer (RFO) J Srinivas said, citing reports, that the tiger is active from 5 pm to 6.30 am. The tiger was staying in Prathipadu mandal’ reserve forest area. From May, it was spotted near human habitations.  The big cat has been roaming around the reserve forest area near Lingamparthi,  Vajrakutam, Pothuluru and Serabhavaram villages.

Around 150 forest officials have been deployed to track and catch the tiger. As many as 52 CCTV cameras and five cages and three mobile cages have been set to trap the wild animal, but the efforts have turned futile so far.  The tiger can live for three to four days without food. Once it gets a prey, it won’t hunt for some days, said Srinivas. 

The tiger, he said, reached the valley at  Lododdipalem. If it goes straight, it may reach the Narsipatnam reserve forest area. If it comes back, it may reach Gowravaka.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yeleswaram Reserve Forest Tiger
India Matters
Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs. (Photo | ANI video screengrab)
We are upset with NCP, Congress style of functioning, have no complaints against Sena chief: Rebel MLAs
Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | PTI)
BJP eyes to trounce SP in UP strongholds
BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath: Youth anger may cost BJP dear in Himachal
Image used for representstionsl purpose only. (File Photo)
Allahabad High Court transfers 619 judicial officers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp