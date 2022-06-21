Yeleswaram Reserve Forest: Efforts to trap tiger continue

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: The male adult tiger reportedly entered the Lododdipalem-Gowravaka reserve forest, which is 6 km away from Serabhavaram. The pug marks of the tiger was found near Lododdipalem-Gowravaka villages. It is near the Patti Chinthala (Dharakaluva) project.

Yeleswaram Reserve Forest Officer (RFO) J Srinivas said, citing reports, that the tiger is active from 5 pm to 6.30 am. The tiger was staying in Prathipadu mandal’ reserve forest area. From May, it was spotted near human habitations. The big cat has been roaming around the reserve forest area near Lingamparthi, Vajrakutam, Pothuluru and Serabhavaram villages.

Around 150 forest officials have been deployed to track and catch the tiger. As many as 52 CCTV cameras and five cages and three mobile cages have been set to trap the wild animal, but the efforts have turned futile so far. The tiger can live for three to four days without food. Once it gets a prey, it won’t hunt for some days, said Srinivas.

The tiger, he said, reached the valley at Lododdipalem. If it goes straight, it may reach the Narsipatnam reserve forest area. If it comes back, it may reach Gowravaka.