Andhra Pradesh marks World Music Day with Carnatic event

Charyulu said the roots of classical music are found in the Vedic literature and Natyashastra, a classic Sanskrit text on performing arts by Bharata Muni. 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: World Music Day was celebrated on a grand note by the State government’s Language and Cultural Department with a vocal concert performed by Kalaratna Modhumudi Sudhakar at Ghantasala Venkateswara Rao Government Music and Dance College here on Tuesday.

Dedicating the day to the ‘trinity’ of Carnatic music--Tyagaraja Swamy, Mutuswamy Dikisthar and Syama Sastri, Sangeetha Vidwan Nallan Chakravarthula Buchaiah Charyulu, who was the chief guest at the event said: “Music is the one common language understood by the entire world. Indian classical music has its own significance with distinct forms”. Charyulu said the roots of classical music are found in the Vedic literature and Natyashastra, a classic Sanskrit text on performing arts by Bharata Muni. 

Indian classical music has two major traditions- the North Indian classical music known as Hindustani and the South Indian expression known as carnatic, he added When it comes to the Carnatic music promotion in Andhra Pradesh, contributions of vocalist Parupalli Ramakrishanyya Pantulu should be remembered first, followed by composer Mangalampalli Balamurali Krishna, violinists Dwaram Venkata Swamy Naidu and Annavarapu Ramaswamy, Buchaiah Charyulu said and asked the present generation of music learners to get inspired by the legends’ achievements. 

Later, Modhumudi Sudhakar, accompanied by Ambatipudi Kamakshi on violin and Parupalli Subbaraya Palgun on mridangam, performed. During the over two-hour event, Sudhakar initially rendered Omkara Pranava-Shanmukapriya Padavarnam of Dr M Balamurali Krishna followed by Sobhillu Saptaswara-Jaganmohini and MeruSamana- Mayamalavagowla of Thyagaraja Swamy and Karuna Judu Ninnu Nammina of Sri Syama Sastry.

