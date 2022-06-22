APMDC to encourage sports talent

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Badminton player Pangi Goutham, who was sponsored by the AP Mineral Development Corporation (APMDC) Foundation, and won gold and silver medals in the Indo-Nepal International Series held in Kathmandu, called on APMDC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director VG Venkata Reddy here on Tuesday.

Goutham won a gold medal in the under 14 singles competition and a silver medal in the doubles category in the series held from June 10 to 14. Congratulating Goutham for his success, the APMDC VC & MD said the corporation will continue supporting him. He said the corporation will also extend support to talented youth from remote tribal areas. Goutham from Anantagiri is studying class 8 in the AP Tribal Welfare Residential Sports School in Araku Valley.