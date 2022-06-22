By-election campaign ends on a high note in Atmakur

By Express News Service

NELLORE: The YSRC and BJP held huge rallies and roadshows in Atmakur on Tuesday to woo voters to mark the end of the by-election campaign. Polling for the Assembly segment is scheduled to be held on June 23. While the ruling YSRC is confident of winning the Atmakur bypoll with a huge majority, the BJP is hopeful of increasing its vote share. Leaders of both the parties have started analysing their winning prospects based on the ground reports. The YSRC and BJP have asked the secondary cadre to focus on prevention of cross-voting in their areas.

Senior YSRC leaders Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Kakani Govardhan Reddy, Balieni Srinivasulu Reddy and P Anil Kumar Yadav have monitored the party election campaign by camping in the Assembly segment to see that the party retains the seat with a majority of not less than one lakh votes to show its sway over Nellore.

YSRC holds a roadshow in Atmakur Assembly segment on Tuesday I Express

YSRC candidate Mekapati Vikram Reddy, brother of former minister Goutham Reddy, has laid emphasis on campaigning at the gross root level to reach out to farmers, agriculture labourers, vendors and other workers. The BJP has evolved its own strategy to attract voters. BJP’s star campaigners Daggubati Purandeswari, Satya Kumar, Sunil Deodhar and several national leaders conducted electioneering in the constituency for the victory of party candidate G Bharat Kumar Yadav. State BJP president Somu Veerraju and Sunil Deodhar have closely monitored the party campaign by camping in Nellore.

During a roadshow organised by the BJP in Atmakur on Tuesday, Veerraju alleged that the minister campaigning in the Assembly segment wearing dark glasses could not see the potholes on roads.He appealed to voters to teach a lesson to the ruling YSRC for its ‘misrule’ by giving their mandate to the BJP. Rajya Sabha member GVL Narasimha Rao said the by-election result would be a game-changer in Andhra Pradesh. MLC Vakati Narayana Reddy, senior BJP leaders K Anjaneya Reddy, P Surendra Reddy and RD Wilson took part in the roadshow.