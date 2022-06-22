Grieved over YSR Crop Insurance Scheme, volunteer slaps himself with footwear, quits post

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: A village volunteer working at Yerradoddi secretariat in Kadiri mandal expressed his displeasure over farmers not getting insurance amount for crop loss, by hitting himself on face with his footwear. Only one farmer out of the 52 who are registered for the YSR Crop Insurance Scheme in his cluster, has received the compensation so far.

Annoyed by farmers gathering in front of his house and blaming him for manipulating records, the volunteer, Nagesh Nayak, on Tuesday came to the secretariat and asked the staff there to sanction the crop insurance amount for the remaining 51 farmers, and slapped himself with his footwear in front of them before tendering his resignation in protest.

The volunteer said out of the 855 farmers registered for the insurance scheme under the purview of Yerradoddi secretariat, only 44 beneficiaries have received the amount so far. “Though the Chief Minister credited the crop insurance amount into the beneficiaries’ bank accounts, farmers in my cluster often come to my house accusing me of committing irregularities,” he rued. The volunteer said he himself suffered a crop loss of Rs 9 lakh in last Kharif.

“Every year, I bring photocopies of all documents and submit them to the secretariat staff hoping that I will get the insurance amount. However, not a single rupee has been credited into my bank account.” The volunteer further alleged that horticulture officer Chandrasekhar Reddy was asking the lone farmer, who received the crop insurance amount, to give it back.