No fee for Class 10 supplementary exam, Andhra govt to refund already paid exam fee

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has decided not to collect fees from the students who have failed in the class X examination for the Advanced Supplementary examinations. The Chief Minister's Office approved a proposal in that regard from the School Education department. Director of Examinations D Devananda Reddy informed that examination fees will not be collected from any student and the hall tickets will be issued to all the failed students. Money will be refunded to those who paid the exam fee before the announcement.

About 33 percent of students have failed in the SSC examinations-2022. The class X pass percentage witnessed a significant fall from 94.88 percent in 2019 to 67.26 per cent in 2022. Out of 6,15,908 students who appeared for the examinations, a total of 4,14,281 students passed. With this, the government has decided to conduct the advanced supplementary exam in a month. The students who pass in the Advanced supplementary will be treated as regular pass. Meanwhile, parents and students welcomed the decision to exempt fees for the Supplementary examinations.

School reopening postponed

The reopening of schools has been postponed by a day due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the State on July 4. According to the earlier orders of the school Education department, the government and private schools across the State were scheduled to open on July 4. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Mangalagiri, in Guntur district on July 4. Commissioner of School Education Suresh Kumar confirmed that schools will reopen on July 5 due to the programme of the Prime Minister in the State on July 4.