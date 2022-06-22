Tiger remains elusive in Kakinada

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: The male adult tiger, which is on the prowl, has reportedly entered the Sankavaram mandal in Kakinada district. An alert has been sounded in the villages of Thaduvayi, Lododdipalem and Peddipalem. One calf was killed and four cattle were injured in the tiger attack at Srungadhara village in Prathipadu mandal.

Forest officials visited the areas to find the pug marks. According to reserve forest officer J Srinivas, the tiger hasn’t stayed at one place for more than three days since it entered the Kakinada district from the Narsipatnam forest area, making its tracking difficult for the officials. Since May 23, the big cat has been roaming around Gollaprolu, Prathipadu, Yeleswaram and Sankavaram mandals. It has been hunting cattle near the reserve forest villages.

The officials have made all arrangements to tranquilise the tiger, but the tiger is not giving them a chance. Earlier District forest officer IKV Raju wrote to the National Tiger Conservation Authority to send a special team of Tadoba reserve forest staff to catch the tiger. The team from Maharashtra is yet to reach the district.

The forest officials and staff have been searching the reserve forest areas, but in vain. Meanwhile, the villagers started questioning the alleged failure of officials in catching the tiger. They complain that they are yet to start kharif crop cultivation due to tiger fear. Workers are not ready to come to the field.