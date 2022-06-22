STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Yoga is India’s greatest contribution’

Minister for Health Vidadala Rajani said yoga enhances physical and mental health.

Published: 22nd June 2022 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2022 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

Youngsters perform yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day, at Undavalli caves near Vijayawada on Tuesday | Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan participated at the eighth International Yoga Day celebrations at Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said yoga, which is a 5000-year-old tradition, is India’s greatest contribution to the world. 

The Governor said that in 2014, the United Nations General Assembly unanimously adopted a resolution declaring June 21 as ‘International Yoga Day’, after it was proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address at the UNGA. Now, the International Day of Yoga is observed in 177 countries. 

The Governor said he has been practising yoga for the past 35 years. He emphasised the need for its regular practice as it offers immense benefits to the body, mind and soul and helps us lead a stress-free life.The officers and staff members of Raj Bhavan participated in the celebrations and performed yoga asanas under the guidance of Udaya Bhaskar, a yoga instructor.

Meanwhile, Minister for Health Vidadala Rajani said yoga enhances physical and mental health. The aim of International Yoga Day is to create awareness about the physical, mental and spiritual benefits of yoga. The minister was speaking after inaugurating  a state-level event as part of the Yoga Day.

