Andhra HC allows Ayyanna to erect fence at his house

Government pleader Narasimha Reddy informed the court that the compound wall was built on an encroached land.

Published: 23rd June 2022 05:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2022 05:04 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh High Court. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a temporary relief to former minister and TDP Politburo member Ch Ayyanna Patrudu, the AP High Court has given permission to construct a fencing around his house at Narsipatnam in Anakapalli district in view of security concerns. The local authorities on Sunday morning demolished the compound wall of the house alleging that it was built on an encroached land.

His sons Ch Rajesh and Vijay filed the petition against the demolition of the wall and the court issued notices to the Narsipatnam RDO, tahsildar and municipal commissioner to file a detailed counter on the issue.The petitioners’ counsel VV Satish informed the court that though the house was built after taking permission from the authorities, the officials demolished the compound wall alleging that it was built by encroaching a drain. 

The petitioner said lack of compound wall could lead to security issues. Government pleader Narasimha Reddy informed the court that the compound wall was built on an encroached land. After hearing both the sides, the High Court allowed the petitioners to erect a fencing instead in place of the compound wall. The matter was posted to July first week for further hearing.

Notice to RDO issued

The High Court issued notices to the Narsipatnam RDO, tahsildar and municipal commissioner to file a counter on demolition of compound wall of TDP leader Ch Ayyanna Patrudu’s house 

