STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

APFDC to launch ‘Your Screens’ to book movie tickets

The government will check how many tickets are sold on a daily basis, at what rate and how much GST is levied to ensure its smooth functioning. 

Published: 23rd June 2022 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2022 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Soon, movie tickets will be available to the audience at the prices fixed by the government, said Andhra Pradesh Film Development Corporation (APFDC) Managing Director T Vijay Kumar Reddy.Clearing the doubts of exhibitors and theatre managements that the introduction of the online portal to sell movie tickets would hamper their business, Vijay Kumar Reddy on Wednesday said the government bring in the portal ‘Your Screens’ for overcoming the black ticketing system and making movie tickets available to the public at a lower price. 

The movie-goers can book their tickets at a low price through the portal ‘Your Screens’. While other portals are charging Rs 20 to Rs 25 per ticket as service charge, Your Screens will charge just Rs 1.95 per ticket. Recently, a few Telugu film industry representatives met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and urged him to introduce an online ticketing system in the State.

In this context, the then minister for Information and Public Relations Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) held several rounds of talks with exhibitors, distributors, service providers and stakeholders in September last.
The APFDC MD clarified that the government’s online ticketing policy will not affect past contracts with theatres. The old agreements will continue as usual. In addition to the existing online portals, theatres should also allow spectators to book tickets through ‘Your Screens’ brought by the government.

The government will also provide the necessary hardware and software. The audience has the opportunity to book a ticket from the portal of his choice, regardless of the price. “If the audience wants a movie ticket without the burden of extra charge, Your Screens portal is the best option,’’ the APFDC MD explained. 
The government will check how many tickets are sold on a daily basis, at what rate and how much GST is levied to ensure its smooth functioning. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
APFDC Your Screens
India Matters
Sister Abhaya murder case. ( File Photo)
Abhaya murder case: HC suspends execution of life term, grants bail to convicts
AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam leaves from the General council meet, on Thursday in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Panneerselvam walks out of AIADMK meet after bowled out by EPS camp
Mo Bus service (Photo | CRUT website)
Odisha-based 'Mo Bus' service named recipient of prestigious UN Public Service Award
Traffic sub-inspector M Shivanna with a traffic violator 
This Bengaluru cop collected Rs 2 lakh fine in 6 hours from traffic violators

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp