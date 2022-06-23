STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Foolproof measures for Atmakur by-election

On Wednesday, District Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu inspected the polling material distribution centre at Andhra Engineering College in Nellorepalem.

Published: 23rd June 2022 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2022 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

​​Election material being distributed to polling staff in Atmakur Assembly constituency on Wednesday I Express

By Express News Service

NELLORE: The stage is set for the conduct of Atmakur by-election on Thursday. In all, 2,13,400 voters are expected to exercise their franchise in the bypoll. Of the total electorate in six mandals and Atmakur municipality of the Assembly segment, 1,06,021 are males, 1,07,368 females and 11 transgenders. Foolproof arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of the bypoll and voter slips have been distributed to 90.81% of the electorate in the constituency. 

Though there are 14 contestants in the fray, the main contest is likely to be between Mekapati Vikram Reddy of YSRC and G Bharat Kumar  of BJP. Elaborate security arrangements have been made to thwart any untoward incidents during polling. Police have identified 131 vulnerable polling stations in the segment of the total 279. About 1,500 police personnel and 11 CRPF and APSP Battalions have been deployed in the constituency for the bypoll. 

“Voters can exercise their franchise in a free and fair manner. Section 144 and 30 Police Act are in force at polling stations. In all, 38 mobile parties, six flying squads, six SST/check posts, six MCC teams, 23 striking forces have been deployed. CCTV cameras have been installed and cops with body-worn cameras deployed to thwart any untoward incident during polling,” said Superintendent of Police Ch Vijaya Rao. In the last election, the constituency recorded 82.44% polling.   

On Wednesday, District Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu inspected the polling material distribution centre at Andhra Engineering College in Nellorepalem. Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said all arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of polling. The polling percentage will be disclosed for every two hours. Covid protocol will be strictly followed at the polling stations. Polling will be web cast at all critical polling stations from 7 am to 6 pm, he added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Atmakur by election YSRC BJP elections
India Matters
Sister Abhaya murder case. ( File Photo)
Abhaya murder case: HC suspends execution of life term, grants bail to convicts
AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam leaves from the General council meet, on Thursday in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Panneerselvam walks out of AIADMK meet after bowled out by EPS camp
Mo Bus service (Photo | CRUT website)
Odisha-based 'Mo Bus' service named recipient of prestigious UN Public Service Award
Traffic sub-inspector M Shivanna with a traffic violator 
This Bengaluru cop collected Rs 2 lakh fine in 6 hours from traffic violators

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp