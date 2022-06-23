Foolproof measures for Atmakur by-election

By Express News Service

NELLORE: The stage is set for the conduct of Atmakur by-election on Thursday. In all, 2,13,400 voters are expected to exercise their franchise in the bypoll. Of the total electorate in six mandals and Atmakur municipality of the Assembly segment, 1,06,021 are males, 1,07,368 females and 11 transgenders. Foolproof arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of the bypoll and voter slips have been distributed to 90.81% of the electorate in the constituency.

Though there are 14 contestants in the fray, the main contest is likely to be between Mekapati Vikram Reddy of YSRC and G Bharat Kumar of BJP. Elaborate security arrangements have been made to thwart any untoward incidents during polling. Police have identified 131 vulnerable polling stations in the segment of the total 279. About 1,500 police personnel and 11 CRPF and APSP Battalions have been deployed in the constituency for the bypoll.

“Voters can exercise their franchise in a free and fair manner. Section 144 and 30 Police Act are in force at polling stations. In all, 38 mobile parties, six flying squads, six SST/check posts, six MCC teams, 23 striking forces have been deployed. CCTV cameras have been installed and cops with body-worn cameras deployed to thwart any untoward incident during polling,” said Superintendent of Police Ch Vijaya Rao. In the last election, the constituency recorded 82.44% polling.

On Wednesday, District Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu inspected the polling material distribution centre at Andhra Engineering College in Nellorepalem. Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said all arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of polling. The polling percentage will be disclosed for every two hours. Covid protocol will be strictly followed at the polling stations. Polling will be web cast at all critical polling stations from 7 am to 6 pm, he added.