Konaseema police on alert to thwart any trouble 

S Trimurthulu By

Express News Service

KAKINADA: Konaseema police are on high alert as there is a likelihood of renaming the district after BR Ambedkar on June 24. The State Cabinet, which is scheduled to meet on Friday, is likely to give its nod to renaming of the district. The one-month deadline for submitting suggestions and objections on the proposal to rename the district after Ambedkar lapsed on June 18. Apart from the 400-odd police force in the district, an additional 750 policemen have been deployed in Konaseema to maintain law and order.

The State government had carved out 26 districts from the erstwhile 13 for administrative convenience and promote balanced development. Kakinada and Konaseema districts have been carved out of East Godavari. The new districts came into existence on April 4.However, the government issued a notification on May 18 seeking objections and suggestions on the proposal to rename Konaseema district after BR Ambedkar as a tribute to the Architect of Indian Constitution and Dalit Icon.

Opposing the move to rename the district after Ambedkar, a section of people indulged in large scale violence and arson in the district headquarters Amalapuram May 24. They set the houses of Transport Minister P Viswaroop and Mummidivaram MLA P Satish Kumar on fire, besides damaging public property. As the State government is likely to give its nod to rename the district at the Cabinet meet, the police have been fully geared up to face any eventuality, anticipating trouble.

The police have so far identified 258 accused in seven cases registered pertaining to violence and arson. On Wednesday, the police arrested 18 more accused, including a minor, taking the total number of arrests to 217. The arrested included people owing allegiance to the ruling YSRC, Opposition TDP, BJP and Jana Sena.

The Intelligence wing has also been put on high alert to thwart any law and order problem. The two dominant castes in the district, which are arch rivals for supremacy, had joined hands against the move to rename the district after Ambedkar. Hence, the police have strengthened surveillance and stepped up security to prevent any widespread resentment against the renaming of the district.

The intelligence wing has kept a vigil on discreet meetings, social media posts and WhatsApp group chats to thwart the evil designs of trouble mongers. Eight checkposts have been set up at the entry points of the district to keep a check on influx of anti-social elements to create trouble in Konsaseema.