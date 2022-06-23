STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Konaseema police on alert to thwart any trouble 

Cabinet meet on Friday likely to give nod to rename district after Ambedkar; 750 additional policemen deployed

Published: 23rd June 2022 05:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2022 05:02 AM   |  A+A-

An RPF policeman stands prepared with his gun. (Representational Image)

By S Trimurthulu
Express News Service

KAKINADA: Konaseema police are on high alert as there is a likelihood of renaming the district after BR Ambedkar on June 24. The State Cabinet, which is scheduled to meet on Friday, is likely to give its nod to renaming of the district. The one-month deadline for submitting suggestions and objections on the proposal to rename the district after Ambedkar lapsed on June 18. Apart from the 400-odd police force in the district, an additional 750 policemen have been deployed in Konaseema to maintain law and order.

The State government had carved out 26 districts from the erstwhile 13 for administrative convenience and promote balanced development. Kakinada and Konaseema districts have been carved out of East Godavari. The new districts came into existence on April 4.However, the government issued a notification on May 18 seeking objections and suggestions on the proposal to rename Konaseema district after BR Ambedkar as a tribute to the Architect of Indian Constitution and Dalit Icon. 

Opposing the move to rename the district after Ambedkar, a section of people indulged in large scale violence and arson in the district headquarters Amalapuram May 24. They set the houses of Transport Minister P Viswaroop and Mummidivaram MLA P Satish Kumar on fire, besides damaging public property. As the State government is likely to give its nod to rename the district at the Cabinet meet, the police have been fully geared up to face any eventuality, anticipating trouble. 

The police have so far identified 258 accused in seven cases registered pertaining to violence and arson. On Wednesday, the police arrested 18 more accused, including a minor, taking the total number of arrests to 217. The arrested included people owing allegiance to the ruling YSRC, Opposition TDP, BJP and Jana Sena. 

The Intelligence wing has also been put on high alert to thwart any law and order problem. The two dominant castes in the district, which are arch rivals for supremacy, had joined hands against the move to rename the district after Ambedkar. Hence, the police have strengthened surveillance and stepped up security to prevent any widespread resentment against the renaming of the district.

The intelligence wing has kept a vigil on discreet meetings,  social media posts and WhatsApp group chats to thwart the evil designs of trouble mongers. Eight checkposts have been set up at the entry points of the district to keep a check on influx of anti-social elements to create trouble in Konsaseema.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Konaseema police BR Ambedkar district
India Matters
Sister Abhaya murder case. ( File Photo)
Abhaya murder case: HC suspends execution of life term, grants bail to convicts
AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam leaves from the General council meet, on Thursday in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Panneerselvam walks out of AIADMK meet after bowled out by EPS camp
Mo Bus service (Photo | CRUT website)
Odisha-based 'Mo Bus' service named recipient of prestigious UN Public Service Award
Traffic sub-inspector M Shivanna with a traffic violator 
This Bengaluru cop collected Rs 2 lakh fine in 6 hours from traffic violators

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp