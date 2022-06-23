Over three lakh pupils fail to clear Intermediate Public Exam 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Over three lakh first and second year students failed to clear the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) in the academic year 2021-22. Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana released the intermediate results for general and vocational courses on Wednesday.It was declared that while 54% of the 4,45,604 first year students passed, 61% of the 4,23,455 second year students cleared the public exam.

The minister attributed the low pass percentage to the Covid pandemic that has disrupted education systems across the country. It may be noted that exams for intermediate students were conducted for the previous academic year,too, but all the students were declared passed.Earlier this month, the results for SSC exam were also released and over two lakh Class X students failed to clear it.

Girls outperformed the boys once again, as 60% girls in the first year and 68% in the second year passed the exam as against 49% boys in the first year and 54% in second year cleared it. The highest of 72% second year students, who passed, were from Krishna district while Kadapa recorded the lowest pass percentage of 50%.For vocational courses, only 45% first year students and 55% second year students cleared the exam.

The intermediate public examination was conducted between May 6 and 25 and a total of 8,96,059 regular stream students and 72,299 in vocational stream appeared for the exam. The Board of Intermediate Education announced that there will be a provision for the all pupils to apply for recounting and seek a scanned copy cum re-verification of valued answer scripts.

The recounting and re-verification would be done from June 25 to July 5. As part of the intermediate advanced supplementary examinations, theory exams will be held from August 3 to 12 in two sessions - 9 am to 12 noon and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

The practical examinations will be conducted from August 17 to 22 at all the district quarters. The board officials informed that the students can appear for subjects they failed in and also those they wish to score better in. The last date to make payment for the supplementary exam is July 08, 2022.