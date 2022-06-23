STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Rs 15,000-crore Adani Green Project gets SIPB approval

The MoU for the project was exchanged between the government and the firm on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Published: 23rd June 2022 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2022 05:19 AM   |  A+A-

Adani group
By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The 3700 MW pumped storage project of Adani Green Energy was given a nod at the State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday.

The Rs 15,376 crore project is expected to generate 4,000 jobs. The first phase will be taken up in 2022-23 at a cost of Rs 1,349 crore, second phase in 2023-24 with Rs 6,984 crore, third phase with Rs 5,188 crore and the final phase will be completed in 2025-26 with Rs 1,855 crore. 

The MoU for the project was exchanged between the government and the firm on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.Besides, approvals were also given for various green energy projects, including a 1000 MW plant in Kadapa, 1200 MW plant in Parvathipuram and 500 MW project in Sathya Sai districts.

A nod was also given for the setting up of a garment manufacturing industry by Punctuate World Pvt Ltd at a cost of Rs 50 crore in Pulivendula and Kopparthi. The unit is expected to create 4,200 jobs.An approval was given for establishing a shrimp processing industry at Mellavelli Food Park in Krishna district at a cost of Rs 150 crore by Avisa Foods Pvt Ltd. 

The Board also gave clearance for  the setting up of a hotel (VVPL) at Tirupati under the brand Novotel with an investment of Rs 126.48 crore. A total of 300 direct jobs and 2,700 indirect jobs are expected to be created.

Further, the government has decided to transform Kopparthi electronic park into a textile region apparel park to develop a mega integrated textile region and apparel park in 1,200 acres for producing quality products at an cost. 

Stating that there was immense potential for green energy generation of over 30,000 MW in the State, which requires about 90,000 acres, Jagan said the projects would be great benefit to farmers as they can earn a minimum lease of Rs 30,000 per acre as a fixed income.

The CM directed the officials to check the MoUs that were signed, but their operations were yet to begin. Stressing on the need to focus on bringing investments from global companies, Jagan said the State had good opportunities to attract investments in electronics, tourism and hospitality sectors. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Adani Green Energy Adani YSR YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
India Matters
Sister Abhaya murder case. ( File Photo)
Abhaya murder case: HC suspends execution of life term, grants bail to convicts
AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam leaves from the General council meet, on Thursday in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Panneerselvam walks out of AIADMK meet after bowled out by EPS camp
Mo Bus service (Photo | CRUT website)
Odisha-based 'Mo Bus' service named recipient of prestigious UN Public Service Award
Traffic sub-inspector M Shivanna with a traffic violator 
This Bengaluru cop collected Rs 2 lakh fine in 6 hours from traffic violators

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp