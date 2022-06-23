STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP MLA blames govt for poor Inter exam results

This was enough to show how the YSRC government had ruined the entire education system in the State.

Published: 23rd June 2022 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2022 05:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP MLA Dola Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy on Wednesday blamed the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government’s ‘inefficient’ policies for the poor pass percentage in the Intermediate examinations. He advised the Chief Minister to review his government’s policies instead of giving lame excuses that Coronavirus was the reason for the poor show of students in SSC and Intermediate examinations.

Speaking to mediapersons, the TDP MLA said only 61% of students passed in the Intermediate exams in AP this year as against 90% results achieved by Kerala and Tamil Nadu. This was enough to show how the YSRC government had ruined the entire education system in the State. Swamy said Jagan and Minister A Suresh should take moral responsibility for the poor results in the exams. All the damage happened when Suresh was Education Minister, he said.

Expressing concern over the deteriorating standards, he said the poor show of students in the exams led to doubts that the government had deliberately did it to reduce the financial burden of implementing Amma Vodi, Vasathi Deevena and Vidya Deevena schemes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dola Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy YSRC YSR TDP
India Matters
Sister Abhaya murder case. ( File Photo)
Abhaya murder case: HC suspends execution of life term, grants bail to convicts
AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam leaves from the General council meet, on Thursday in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Panneerselvam walks out of AIADMK meet after bowled out by EPS camp
Mo Bus service (Photo | CRUT website)
Odisha-based 'Mo Bus' service named recipient of prestigious UN Public Service Award
Traffic sub-inspector M Shivanna with a traffic violator 
This Bengaluru cop collected Rs 2 lakh fine in 6 hours from traffic violators

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp