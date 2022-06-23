TDP MLA blames govt for poor Inter exam results

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP MLA Dola Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy on Wednesday blamed the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government’s ‘inefficient’ policies for the poor pass percentage in the Intermediate examinations. He advised the Chief Minister to review his government’s policies instead of giving lame excuses that Coronavirus was the reason for the poor show of students in SSC and Intermediate examinations.

Speaking to mediapersons, the TDP MLA said only 61% of students passed in the Intermediate exams in AP this year as against 90% results achieved by Kerala and Tamil Nadu. This was enough to show how the YSRC government had ruined the entire education system in the State. Swamy said Jagan and Minister A Suresh should take moral responsibility for the poor results in the exams. All the damage happened when Suresh was Education Minister, he said.

Expressing concern over the deteriorating standards, he said the poor show of students in the exams led to doubts that the government had deliberately did it to reduce the financial burden of implementing Amma Vodi, Vasathi Deevena and Vidya Deevena schemes.