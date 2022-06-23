STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tiger attacks cow at Santha Pydipala

The male adult tiger, which is on the prowl, attacked a cow at Santha Pydipala village in Rowthulapudi mandal on Wednesday.

Tiger Reserve

Image used for representative purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: The male adult tiger, which is on the prowl, attacked a cow at Santha Pydipala village in Rowthulapudi mandal on Wednesday. The cow escaped with injuries. The sarpanch of the village informed forest officials about the tiger movement near S Pydipala village and Yeleswaram reserve forest range officer J Srinivas and his team inspected the village to find the pug marks of the wild animal.

Two days ago, the tiger killed a calf at Kithamurupeta Pottimetta area in Prathipadu mandal and attacked four cattle. The tiger has been roaming around at night and hiding in the bushes at the reserve forest during the day, making it difficult for the officials to track its movement. 

District Forest Officer IKV Raju said that the tiger has not been staying at one place for more than three days. Earlier, the DFO had written to the Tadoba forest team in Maharashtra. However, the Tadoba team has not yet reached the district. 

