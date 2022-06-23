STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Vamsadhara PDFs to get Rs 226 crore additional  aid before June 27

The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government has sanctioned Rs 226.76 crore for the Vamsadhara PDFs as assured by him during his Praja Sankalpa Padayatra.

Published: 23rd June 2022 05:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2022 05:06 AM   |  A+A-

money, currency, economy

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Sreenu Babu Pativada
Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: The Revenue department is all set to complete the survey of Vamsadhara project-displaced families (PDFs) to disburse additional compensation. The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government has sanctioned Rs 226.76 crore for the Vamsadhara PDFs as assured by him during his Praja Sankalpa Padayatra. The revenue officials are preparing ground to disburse the compensation before the Chief Minister’s visit to the district on June 27. At least 17 revenue teams have been working to disburse the additional compensation. 

Vamsadhara is one of the major irrigation projects in Srikakulam district, which can irrigate at least four lakh acres of land in both rabi and kharif seasons. The YS Rajasekhar Reddy government started the Vamsadhara phase-2 works with an estimated cost of Rs 933.90 crore in 2005. The revenue officials have acquired 9,579 (8,775 private land and 804 D-form patta land) acres of private land from 7,103 PDFs in 34 villages.

The government has paid Rs 1, 30, 000 per acre of land in 2006. However, the government has failed to complete the project in the stipulated time. Meanwhile, the displaced-families have  launched an agitation demanding compensation as per the 2013 Land Acquisition Act. The previous government led by N Chandra Babu Naidu has announced a youth package (Rs 5 lakh) to the displaced families, who had children attain 18 years old,  after their agitation turned violent in 2017. As many as 4,998 PDFs have received the youth package. However, another over 1800 displaced families became ineligible for the youth package, as they did not have children. The project was completed and launched in 2018. 

After displaced families announced to launch the second phase of agitation, the Chief Minister gave a nod for the additional compensation. The government has sanctioned Rs 226.76 crore. The government has sanctioned Rs 1 lakh additional compensation for each acre of land, Rs 1 lakh for each PDF family and youth as additional compensation as per GO Rt No 1632. The government has also sanctioned Rs 10 crore for other expenditure. The CM lso directed the district officials to disburse the compensation before his district visit.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Vamsadhara PDF
India Matters
Sister Abhaya murder case. ( File Photo)
Abhaya murder case: HC suspends execution of life term, grants bail to convicts
AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam leaves from the General council meet, on Thursday in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Panneerselvam walks out of AIADMK meet after bowled out by EPS camp
Mo Bus service (Photo | CRUT website)
Odisha-based 'Mo Bus' service named recipient of prestigious UN Public Service Award
Traffic sub-inspector M Shivanna with a traffic violator 
This Bengaluru cop collected Rs 2 lakh fine in 6 hours from traffic violators

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp