Woman ‘hires’ assassins to kill son-in-law, held 

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: In a suspected case of honour killing, a woman allegedly hired assassins to eliminate her son-in-law as he belonged to a lower caste, in Kanganapalle mandal headquarters of Anantapur. M Yasodamma (42) forced her daughter Veena to leave her husband, Chitra Murali, on several occasions. As the latter did not, Yasodamma hired a gang and gave `2 lakh as advance to kill her son-in-law, police said. On Wednesday, the police arrested eight persons in connection with the murder of Murali that took place under Rapthadu police station limits on June 16.

Murali and Veena got married on June 23 last year against the wishes of her family. While Murali was an employee of Kia Motors, Veena worked as a Mahila police officer at Yelakuntla secretariat.DSP said Yasodamma, with the help of her relatives Venkatesulu and TC Subramaniam, hired one Sake Sardar to eliminate Murali for a supari of `10 lakh.

“On June 16, when Murali was waiting for the company bus on Rapthadu Highway, the gang followed and kidnapped him and later brutally murdered him by slitting his throat,” the DSP said. Along with Yasodamma (42) and her two relatives Venkatesulu (53), Subramaniam (58), the police also arrested Sake Sardar (42) and his accomplices E Ravi (48), Sayyed Saddam (28), P Subramaniam alias Mani (28) and P Prakash (23).