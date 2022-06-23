STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

YSRC, TDP may back NDA nominee 

However, sources said the TDP will also back the NDA candidate, who hails from a tribal community.

Published: 23rd June 2022 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2022 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

voting, vote, elections

Image used for representational purposes only ( File Photo )

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As both the NDA and opposition parties nominated their candidates for the presidential election, the ruling YSRC and opposition TDP are expected to support NDA candidate Draupadi Murmu,While the YSRC went on record as party national general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP congratulating NDA nominee Murmu, the TDP is yet to take a final call on the issue. However, sources said the TDP will also back the NDA candidate, who hails from a tribal community.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Vijayasai Reddy said, “Hearty Congratulations to Smt Draupadi Murmu Ji on being nominated as a candidate for the Presidential Election by NDA. Hon’ble PM Sri @NarendraModi Ji rightly said that you will be a great President of our nation. Our best wishes to you, Madam.” (sic). 

Though YSRC leaders maintained that the party president and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will take a decision on the stand of the party in the days to come, political analysts observed that the tweet of Vijayasai Reddy is an indication that the YSRC is going to support the NDA nominee.

Out of the total 25 Lok Sabha MPs from the State, the YSRC has 22 and the TDP 3. In the Rajya Sabha, the strength of YSRC is nine while the TDP has one. In the AP Legislative Assembly, the YSRC strength is 150 out of the total 175 MLAs, while the TDP has 23 and Jana Sena one. 

The remaining one seat (Atmakur in Nellore district) fell vacant due to the demise of former minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy of the YSRC.Out of the 23 TDP MLAs, four of them had turned loyal to the YSRC. Same is the case with the lone MLA of Jana Sena. The TDP leadership is of the view that going by its limited strength in the Assembly as well as in Parliament, it could not change the fate of the presidential election.

When contacted, a senior  TDP leader said the NDA candidate is poised to win the presidential election in the present political scenario and the role of Telugu Desam will be very nominal in the matter. In fact, both the YSRC and the TDP are not allies of the BJP, but both the parties used to extend support to the Union government on several occasions in Parliament.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Presidential candidate NDA TDP YSRC
India Matters
Sister Abhaya murder case. ( File Photo)
Abhaya murder case: HC suspends execution of life term, grants bail to convicts
AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam leaves from the General council meet, on Thursday in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Panneerselvam walks out of AIADMK meet after bowled out by EPS camp
Mo Bus service (Photo | CRUT website)
Odisha-based 'Mo Bus' service named recipient of prestigious UN Public Service Award
Traffic sub-inspector M Shivanna with a traffic violator 
This Bengaluru cop collected Rs 2 lakh fine in 6 hours from traffic violators

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp