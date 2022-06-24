91% BC Gurukula students clear Inter second year exams

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Backward Classes (BC) Welfare Minister Ch Srinivasa Venu Gopala Krishna has said that inmates of BC Gurukulas secured better results in the Intermediate exams. He said 83.04% of students cleared the first year intermediate exams and 91 percent of students passed second year exams.

In a release issued on Thursday, the minister informed that students from 14 residential junior colleges being operated under Mahatma Jyotiba Phule AP BC Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society excelled in the Intermediate exams.

Out of the total 1,498 students appeared for the first year exams, 1,244 (83.04%) passed. When it comes to second year, out of the total 1,336 students, 1,212 (91%) passed the exams.He said that cent percent of second year students of BC (Girls) Residential Junior College at Thanam of Anakapalli district cleared the exam.

On the occasion, he asserted that the government is providing quality education and better infrastructure facilities for students in Mahatma Jyotiba Phule AP BC Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society. In the 1st year intermediate exam, 2,41,491 students have passed while in IPE 2nd year, a total of 2,58,449 students have cleared the exam.