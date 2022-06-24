Bear visit puts Ongole locals on the edge

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Sightings of a sloth bear has created a flutter in a village near the Nallamala Forest area in Prakasam district. The bear was first sighted on Tuesday evening near Taticherla Motu in Taticherla village of Komarolu mandal. On Wednesday, a group of loacals spotted the bear on the Taticherla Ramayogi Matam premises in the morning and evening.As the bear entered the corridors of the Matam, devotees and villagers locked themselves in a room.

Later, the villagers lodged a complaint with the Taticherla village president B Ramanamma, who forwarded the complaint to the Giddalur divisional forest officials. Giddalur Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) G Satish Reddy enquired about the incident and directed the staff to arrange a cage to catch the bear and send it back to the forest. Forest staff led by Deputy Range Officer Koteswara Rao searched the area, but couldn’t find the bear.

The forest staff arranged an iron cage near Taticherla Rama Yogi Matam on Thursday. “Taticherla and Pottipalle villagers were advised not to venture into the agriculture fields at night as a precautionary measure,” Koteswara Rao said.

Satish Reddy said, “There is no comparison between the bear attack incident in Srikakulam and the bear visit in Taticherla village, which is just 200 metres away from the Nallamala forest. A guava orchard is there near the forest area and the bear might be coming for the guava fruits. There is a water source near the Rama Yogi Mattam. There is no report of bear attacks on humans. We believe the animal is visiting the area for food and water. We have arranged a cage to trap the bear.”

It may be recalled a bear, which attacked a few people in Vajrapukotturu, Mandasa and other places in Srikakulam district a few day ago, died after it was tranquillised by a team of forest officials.

