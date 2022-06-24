Jagan to support NDA presidential nominee

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The ruling YSRC will extend its support to NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu, who will file her nomination in New Delhi on Friday. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, as a matter of policy, has initiated several measures for empowerment of BCs, SCs, STs and women in the State. With the BJP-led NDA selecting a tribal woman as a presidential candidate, the Chief Minister has decided to support Murmu.

Though YSRC senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy on Thursday said it is for the party president Jagan Mohan Reddy to take a decision, he on Wednesday tweeted, “Hearty Congratulations to Smt Draupadi Murmu Ji on being nominated as a candidate for the Presidential Election by NDA. Hon’ble PM Sri @NarendraModi Ji rightly said that you will be a great President of our nation. Our best wishes to you, Madam.’’

YSRC sources said Jagan has decided to extend the party’s support to the NDA candidate to have cordial relations with the BJP-led Centre. YSRC leaders Vijayasai Reddy and PV Mithun Reddy will be present at the time of filing nomination by Murmu on Friday. Meanwhile, the Opposition TDP is yet to take a decision on extending its support to the NDA candidate, but it is likely to back Murmu.