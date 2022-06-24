STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MP’s plea for probe at home: AP HC asks for CID response

However, the same was opposed by Advocate General S Sriram, arguing the case on behalf of the CID. 

Published: 24th June 2022 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2022 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh High Court. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday asked the CID to explain the possibility of inquiring Narasapuram MP K Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju through online or at a neutral location in a case registered against him by it on allegations that he had conspired to destabilise the government, besides making derogatory comments against castes. In a petition, the MP urged the High Court to direct the CID to inquire him at his house as he was harassed by police during inquiry in the past. However, the same was opposed by Advocate General S Sriram, arguing the case on behalf of the CID. 

When the petition filed by the YSRC rebel MP came up for hearing before Justice C Manavendranath Roy, the Advocate General said Raju commented in a manner to destabilise the government and insult the Chief Minister. His comments on a particular caste were derogatory in nature and would have led to a law and order problem. For the very reason, the CID had registered case against him.He said in the past, the court had asked the MP to cooperate with the investigation in other cases as there is a stay against proceedings in a sedation case against him. The case hearing was adjourned to June 28.

