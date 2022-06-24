STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No decline in Amma Vodi beneficiaries: Botcha

CM Jagan to deposit third phase of Amma Vodi amount into bank accounts of beneficiaries during his visit to Srikakulam on June 27

Published: 24th June 2022 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2022 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

Botcha Satyanarayana (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: There is no truth in the reports that the number of beneficiaries under the Amma Vodi scheme has been reduced, Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana said.Botcha who spoke after launching various development works in Vizianagaram on Thursday, said the Amma Vodi scheme is applicable to students with 75% attendance. It cannot be applicable if children are not sent to school regularly. The same thing has been made clear several times by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and former Education Minister A Suresh. There is nothing new in it. “Now, as an Education Minister, I am reiterating the same,” Botcha said.

“How can we provide the benefit of Amma Vodi to students with poor attendance. We are implementing the scheme to encourage every single student to study without dropping out from school. The eligibility criteria was clearly stated when the Amma Vodi scheme was launched,” Botcha clarified.Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will deposit the third phase of Amma Vodi amount into the bank accounts of the beneficiary mothers during his visit to Srikakulam on June 27.

Earlier, only 32% of students were enrolled in government schools. The enrolment in government schools has increased to 65% after the YSRC government came to power in the State. “We appeal to all the parents to make use of the Amma Vodi scheme to impart quality education to their children. Send your children to school for their bright future. The State government to committed to extending financial aid to the poor parents to impart quality education to their children,” Botcha asserted.

Under the Nadu-Nedu programme, the State government is developing government schools on par with the corporate and private educational institutions. The government has tied up with Byju’s to enhance skills of students, besides imparting quality education. 

In response to a query, Botcha said the pass percentage in the Intermediate examinations has not decreased this year. Actually, the pass percentage is higher than in 2019. With the pass percentage in the SSC exams has declined this year in the aftermath of Covid-19, we are providing the regular pass status by holding the exams for the failed students again. Apart from this, steps will be taken to overcome the shortage of teaching staff in schools, he added.

Comments

