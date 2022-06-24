RVR&JC to hold fifth graduation ceremony 

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: RVR&JC Engineering College will hold its fifth graduation ceremony on June 25, announced college chairman Dr Rayapati Srinivas on Thursday. He said Satish Dhawan Space Center (SHAR) director Rajarajan and Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU) vice-chancellor Professor P Rajasekhar will be the main guests at the event, and hand over degrees to students.

As many as 893 students of 2018-2022 batch will receive their degrees, and students who excelled in academics will be awarded gold medals, he added.“We are proud to announce that the students of this batch have performed well in campus interviews and secured 1,474 jobs at 70 companies,” Dr Srinivas added.