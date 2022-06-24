STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TDP sets up panel to solve internal bickerings

The committee comprises Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, B Arjunudu, TD Janardhan and Damacharla Satya.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  With bickerings among TDP leaders coming to a fore in several parts of the State, the party leadership has constituted a coordination committee to resolve them.The committee comprises Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, B Arjunudu, TD Janardhan and Damacharla Satya. As the party swung into the election mode with TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu embarking on a year-long district visits to reach out to the people, the party has decided to eliminate groupism within the party by resolving differences among the party leaders.

Though the verbal duel between TDP leaders JC Prabhakar Reddy and Palle Raghunatha Reddy hit the headlines, sources in the party said there were instances of internal quarrels between the leaders in some other districts and the situation necessitated the formation of the committee.  

As there is less than two years time to face elections, a senior Telugu Desam leader felt that it is high time for the TDP leadership to focus on resolving the internal differences to avoid damage to the electoral prospects of the party.

TDP
